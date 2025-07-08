Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 12401295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 495.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

