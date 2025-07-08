Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) versus Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Financial Review

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 14.56% 17.15% 9.80% Novo Nordisk A/S 34.52% 80.94% 24.23%

Dividends

This table compares Sanofi and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sanofi pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Novo Nordisk A/S pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanofi and Novo Nordisk A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $44.46 billion 2.67 $6.02 billion $2.80 17.26 Novo Nordisk A/S $42.12 billion 7.35 $14.64 billion $3.38 20.51

Novo Nordisk A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanofi. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanofi and Novo Nordisk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 2 4 3 3.11 Novo Nordisk A/S 2 5 3 1 2.27

Sanofi presently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.59%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Sanofi.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Sanofi on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers products for itching, hydration, aging, cracking, overnight, and specialty skincare needs like eczema. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301, a treatment for alpha-synucleinopathies; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Adagene Inc., for the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies. It also has collaborations with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products for diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and other emerging therapy areas. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of rare blood disorders, rare endocrine disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company also provides insulin pens, growth hormone pens, and injection needles. In addition, it offers smart solutions for diabetes treatment, such as smart insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance application. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aspen Pharmaceuticals to produce insulin products; and with Korro Bio, Inc. for the discovery and development of new genetic medicines to treat cardiometabolic diseases. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

