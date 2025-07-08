International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 155571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 115.72% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.