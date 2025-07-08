Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Target Price at C$236.88

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$236.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$207.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Loblaw Companies
Insiders Place Their Bets
Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.0%
TSE L opened at C$224.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$162.59 and a 12 month high of C$235.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11.
Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5643 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.