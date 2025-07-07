Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 151,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.57 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

