195 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.16 and a 200-day moving average of $281.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.27 and a one year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.