Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 30,461 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

