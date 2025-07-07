J Hagan Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,411 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIX. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.7%

PFIX stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

