Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $33.63 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

