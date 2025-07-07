Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Graham Purdy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,773.98. This represents a 11.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,074,324.84. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,300 shares of company stock worth $8,666,867. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $81.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

