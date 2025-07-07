U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $180.59 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $187.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

