Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $7.40 Million Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up about 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

