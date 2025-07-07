Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 14,007.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $109.29.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

