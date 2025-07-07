Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-On worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,039,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,738,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 93.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $320.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.17. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $255.26 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

