Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

