Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cooksen Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cooksen Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

