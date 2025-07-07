Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7,161.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,057 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $10,953,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,292,000 after buying an additional 123,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $213.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total transaction of $1,793,386.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 206,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,628,054.72. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160,220.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,867 shares of company stock worth $84,057,644. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.