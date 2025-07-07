JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 108,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.