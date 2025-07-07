First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Bought by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,207,000. FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,822,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,004,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 314,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 195,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $671.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,164.74 and a beta of 0.12.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

