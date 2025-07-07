GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in GRAVITY were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GRAVITY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GRAVITY by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GRAVITY by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRAVITY by 2,135.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded GRAVITY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Shares of GRVY opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $82.57.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. GRAVITY had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.23 million during the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

