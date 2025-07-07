Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,824 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.61 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Report on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.