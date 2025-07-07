Abound Financial LLC Sells 187 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Abound Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $296.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

