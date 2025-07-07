SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Abound Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839,453 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

