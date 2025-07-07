Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,600 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
