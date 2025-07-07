Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,600 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

