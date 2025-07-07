Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.18% of SLR Investment worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.37 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

