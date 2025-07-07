Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEMD. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,919,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XEMD stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.