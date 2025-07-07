Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $329,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $160.72 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

