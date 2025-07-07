Centennial Bank AR Buys 1,563 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.