Centennial Bank AR Buys 1,563 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of SPYI stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
