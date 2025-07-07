Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,734 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $62.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

