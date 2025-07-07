Seascape Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 104,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,464,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $358.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.65. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.