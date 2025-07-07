Cloud Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.