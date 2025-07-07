Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

