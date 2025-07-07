Washington Trust Bank Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

Walt Disney stock opened at $123.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.