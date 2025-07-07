Centennial Bank AR Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $64.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

