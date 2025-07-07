TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.02 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

