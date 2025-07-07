iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after buying an additional 796,558 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

