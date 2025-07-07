TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,749 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 56,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.11 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

