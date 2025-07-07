Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,549,000 after buying an additional 2,245,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 784,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 546,392 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.