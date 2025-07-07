Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after acquiring an additional 419,096 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

