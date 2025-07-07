620 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Summit Financial Consulting LLC

Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

