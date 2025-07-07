Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,254,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.