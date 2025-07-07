TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100,313 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $331.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.41. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

