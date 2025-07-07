Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,506 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,969,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 2,238,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 272.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,253,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 1,648,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

