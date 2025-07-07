General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 37.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 29.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

