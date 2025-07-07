Best Esports Stocks Worth Watching – July 6th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Sphere Entertainment, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the competitive video-gaming ecosystem—ranging from game developers and event organizers to streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers and team franchises. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth and monetization of professional gaming events, sponsorships and related digital entertainment services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,353. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.90. The company had a trading volume of 148,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,519. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.21.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 330,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 106,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,104. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70.

