Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,947,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BOND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. 20,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

