SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 49,940 shares.The stock last traded at $84.98 and had previously closed at $84.97.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $884.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after buying an additional 310,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 601,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 389,806 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.