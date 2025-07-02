Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares during the period. Equinox Gold makes up approximately 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, June 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.