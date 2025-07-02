Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.90. 217,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,182. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

