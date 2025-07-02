Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,886 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,344,371,000 after buying an additional 358,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after buying an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EQT by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

